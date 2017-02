ZURICH UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti urged staff to uphold the Swiss bank's reputation after the bank said it would pay $1.5 billion (922 million pounds) in fines and admitted to fraud over manipulating global benchmark interest rates.

"As I have said previously, no amount of profit is more important than safeguarding the good name of our firm," Ermotti wrote on Wednesday in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

