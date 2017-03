LONDON The head of UBS's investment bank told a UK parliamentary committee on Wednesday that the bank was still at risk of future scandals despite the changes it has implemented in the aftermath of the Libor rate-rigging controversy.

"I would love to tell you it won't happen again, but I can't tell you it won't happen again," Andrea Orcel said.

