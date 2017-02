LONDON London police have arrested a man on suspicion of fraud in connection with a $2 billion (1.3 billion pounds) trading loss at Swiss investment bank UBS, police sources said on Thursday.

City of London police confirmed they had arrested a 31-year-old man in central London at 3:30 a.m. on "suspicion of fraud by abuse of position". They said he remains in police custody while investigations continue.

(Reporting by Stefano Ambrogi)