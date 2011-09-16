LONDON Bankers might always be a step ahead of supervisors when trading complex products, but new rules should mean shareholders not taxpayers pay for events such as Thursday's $2 billion (1.26 billion pound) trading loss at Swiss bank UBS.

The Financial Services Authority (FSA), which regulates UBS's activities in London, where the loss occurred, said it was in close contact with the bank and Swiss authorities as it tries to find out how mandatory risk management controls failed to prevent such heavy losses from unauthorised trades.

"On a basic level, an individual should not have been able to build up this exposure unnoticed. There should have been timely checks and balances to identify this," said Peter Moore, head of regulation at IMS Group, a regulatory compliance consultancy.

But oversight and regulatory tools would probably always be playing catch-up with bankers, he said.

The FSA beefed up its "rogue trader risk" controls at investment banks in 2008 after French bank Societe Generale discovered rogue bets by trader Jerome Kerviel that cost the lender 4.9 billion euros (4.27 billion pounds).

Extra measures included making sure traders take two-week continuous holidays so that it's harder to hide rogue bets.

There should also be segregation of trading staff from middle and back-office functions where compliance is checked.

"It's very much up to the firms making sure their systems and controls are in place," a regulatory source said.

The FSA can order any bank to suspend trading in a particular area immediately, though it would typically only do this if the activity endangered small investors, which does not appear to be the case with UBS.

But enforcement action and a hefty fine are likely if breaches of compliance rules are proven.

Nobody expects the UBS catastrophe to prompt the FSA or other watchdogs to become micromanagers of products and trades, a costly and impractical step.

It will, however, make it easier to push through reforms and blunt protests from banks.

"UBS's sad news about its loss and apparent control failure has been a godsend for re-igniting attention on banking reform," said Pete Hahn of Cass Business School in London.

What is emerging is a new supervisory framework that is not aimed at trying to eliminate rogue bets but make sure the losses or insolvencies they trigger don't destabilise markets, hit retail deposit holders or call for taxpayer handouts.

Britain's plans to "ringfence" deposit-taking arms of universal banks with hefty capital cushions that exclude risky trading strategies involving derivatives.

Big investment banks like UBS will also have to hold far more capital to absorb losses, and the Swiss and UK requirements are set to be the toughest in the world.

The European Union is about to propose a draft law that will ensure only private funds -- shareholder equity and creditors -- can be used to keep a troubled bank as a going concern.

Regulators have already warned about risks from some of the more complex forms of exchange-traded-funds and similar products the UBS trader was dealing in.

So far they have not taken any action, though a ban on sales to retail customers is being mulled.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Will Waterman)