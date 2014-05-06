A man walks past the logo of Swiss Bank UBS on a footbridge connecting two office buildings in Zurich December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH UBS UBSN.VX will revamp its corporate structure to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis, cutting the amount of money it must set aside for potential losses and allowing it to pay shareholders a special dividend.

The Swiss bank will swap shares into a new group holding company, meaning its businesses could be separated more easily if one ran into trouble without jeopardizing the others, preventing a repeat of 2008 when Swiss taxpayers had to save the bank from huge losses in the United States.

Switzerland's largest lender has overhauled its business since the financial crisis, cutting back on risky debt trading at its investment bank and focusing more on its private bank to bolster earnings.

UBS beat analyst expectations with a 7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 1.05 billion Swiss francs ($1.20 billion) but the jump, due to cost cuts and a lower tax rate, masked lower earnings from wealth management and investment banking.

Analysts had expected net profit of 905 million francs, according to a Reuters poll, yet the underlying numbers failed to impress them. [ID:nL6N0NR2M4]

"The investment bank missed our forecasts. Private banking shows strong net new money, but profitability can still be improved," said J.Safra Sarasin analyst Rainer Skierka, who rates UBS a "buy".

Despite the weak underlying performance, UBS shares rose more than 1 percent in early trading as investors homed in on the special dividend of 0.25 Sfr a share they will receive for swapping their shares into the new holding structure.

"It is the capital return part of this story that makes it exciting and that is performing ahead of expectations," said Citigroup analysts, who also have a "buy" rating on the bank.

UBS is sticking to a target of a 15 percent return on equity, up from 8.7 percent currently, by 2016 as it seeks to cut 2.1 billion francs in costs.

Investment banking profits fell more than half compared to a year ago due to a slide in income from trading in equities. UBS said it now aimed for a cost-to-income ratio at the investment bank of between 70 and 80 percent, compared to 65 to 85 percent previously.

Waning income from investment banking has also hit British rival Barclays, which reported a 5 percent slide in first-quarter profits on Tuesday as fixed-income revenue fell more steeply than at most rivals. [ID:nL6N0NS1GI]

Pretax profit at UBS's private banking division fell more than 4 percent even though it won 13 billion in fresh money from clients in the quarter. The new money implies 4.9 percent growth, against a target of up to 5 percent.

UBS said it aimed for more than 1 billion francs in pretax profit from asset management in the medium term, up from 576 million last year, in part by selling more products to private banking clients and spending cuts.

DIVIDENDS

UBS plans to break with its existing structure in which a parent company holds a host of interconnected branches, which meant the entire business had to be rescued by Swiss taxpayers when it ran up more than $50 billion in U.S. mortgage losses.

It will create standalone entities including a new Swiss subsidiary, a separately capitalised unit for its UK business and a holding company for its U.S. operations.

"The announced plans do not require UBS to raise additional equity capital, and are not expected to materially affect the firm's capital-generating capability," UBS said in a statement.

The special dividend comes on top of any regular UBS dividend to shareholders for the year, which hinges on meeting capital targets.

The bank is within striking distance of paying out half of profits to shareholders if it can maintain capital - which stands at 13.2 percent under new global rules - at or above current levels through to the end of 2014 and achieve a ratio of 10 percent when applying its own stress tests.

Bigger dividends are the goal of UBS's three-year drive to shrink its investment bank and abandon riskier activities such as bond trading, where a slowdown hit rivals including Credit Suisse CSGN.VX in the quarter. [ID:nL6N0N80UM]

Its shares have risen nearly 46 percent since it announced a restructuring in late 2012, compared with more than 36 percent at Credit Suisse, which has maintained a focus on investment banking.

Both Swiss banks have beaten an index of European banks .SX7P, which rose just over 30 percent in the same period.

($1 = 0.8778 Swiss Francs)

