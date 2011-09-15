ZURICH Swiss politicians said news of a $2 billion (1.27 billion pounds) loss run up by a rogue trader at UBS on Thursday showed the importance of tougher new capital rules for the country's big banks that are set to be approved by parliament next week.

"It's unbelievable that at UBS internal controls still don't work. That is really a reason to worry," Fulvio Pelli, head of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), told Swiss television as the lower house of parliament debated the new rules.

"The consequence for us is a confirmation that the 'too-big-to-fail' proposal is right, that we need to make these banks safer," he said.

Switzerland's biggest bank, which was bailed out by the state during the financial crisis, said earlier that a trader had lost it around $2 billion in unauthorised deals, and police in London arrested 31-year old Kweku Adoboli in connection with the case.

Parliament is debating rules that would require UBS and Credit Suisse to hold more capital than international rivals. The upper house of parliament has already backed the plan, and the lower house started discussing the proposal on Thursday and is expected to vote on it next week.

"With the 'too big to fail' rules we want to force the banks to hold enough capital to mitigate this sort of damage," said Pirmin Bischof, a parliamentarian of the centre-right Christian Democrats (CVP).

The country's biggest party, the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), renewed its calls for the big banks to split off their Swiss businesses from units less critical to the economy.

"It shows that investment banking is a risky business and that it is important that systemically relevant functions are clearly separated from the rest of the banking business," SVP parliamentarian Caspar Baader said.

Margret Kiener Nellen from the Social Democrats (SP) blamed the rogue trader incident on a quest for higher profits.

"As long as UBS continues to set exaggerated return targets, the highly speculative business will remain part of its strategy and this kind of accident will happen," she said.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)