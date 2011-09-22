TAIPEI UBS's UBSN.VX chairman or CEO do not have to step down over a trading fraud that had cost the firm $2.3 billion (1.49 billion pounds), though the Swiss bank should change its investment banking business model, an executive of UBS shareholder Threadneedle Investments said on Thursday.

UBS Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel is under pressure to scale down, ring-fence or even split off UBS's investment banking business from its core wealth management unit to shield private clients.

But he will stress to the board of directors that he wants the investment bank to remain part of the bank's "integrated banking model" in meetings on Thursday and Friday, sources said.

"It's a very high quality business with a terrific reputation, but it's been tarnished by inability to manage the risks," said Leigh Harrison, Threadneedle's global equities head.

"I think withdrawing from every part of investment banking business probably does not make sense. What sort of investment bank does UBS want to be in. It doesn't have to be in every part of investment banking," Harrison told Reuters on the sidelines of a business event in Taipei.

One fund under asset manager Threadneedle, which has about $110 billion in total client assets, owns shares of the Swiss bank.

Harrison said that neither UBS's chairman or chief executive needs to step down to take responsibility for the fraud. He added though that Threadneedle will not buy more UBS shares now due to the poor outlook for European banks.

"The outlook for banks still looks so difficult," he said. "There is a big, big change going on in European banks," referring to the worsening euro zone debt crisis.

London-based UBS trader Kweku Adoboli has been charged on Friday with fraud and false accounting dating back to 2008.

(Reporting by Faith Hung)