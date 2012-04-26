Former President of Deutsche Bundesbank Axel Weber attends a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ZURICH When he becomes chairman of UBS UBSN.VX next month, Axel Weber, the former head of Germany's central bank, must do something he didn't as one of the euro zone's top officials: act diplomatically.

The 55-year-old, who spoiled his chances of becoming European Central Bank chief by criticising ECB policies, must curry favour with the Swiss regulators, central bankers and politicians who have a major influence on UBS's fortunes.

He must also court Swiss clients of the 150-year-old bank, shareholders and the general public at a time when hostility towards Germans in Switzerland runs high because of a dispute between the neighbours over Swiss bank secrecy and tax evasion.

Weber's most difficult task may be developing a working relationship with Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti. Sources familiar with events leading up to Ermotti's appointment in September say Weber did not initially support his promotion.

The relationship between Weber and Ermotti, who are a study in professional and cultural contrasts, is being watched for signs of tension.

"There should be mutual agreement between chairman and CEO, otherwise company strategy is jeopardized," Bank Sarasin analyst Rainer Skierka said. He rates UBS at neutral.

The Weber-Ermotti pairing marks a new era at the top of UBS following the exit of 71-year-old chairman Kaspar Villiger and 68-year-old CEO Oswald Gruebel, both brought out of retirement as the bank sought to recover from a near-collapse in 2008 and a scandal over helping wealthy Americans dodge taxes.

TRADING SCANDAL

UBS, which has seen three chief executives leave in five years, is in dire need of continuity as it recovers from a rogue trading scandal that broke last year. That scandal, involving losses of more than $2 billion, accelerated a scaling back of UBS's investment banking business and a return to its roots in private banking.

Weber's entrance as UBS chairman was brought forward by one year following the trading scandal. He got Bundesbank permission to join UBS as a consultant from February before the central bank's cooling off period had ended.

Weber, who joined University of Chicago's Booth School of Business as a visiting professor after leaving the Bundesbank last April, wasn't merely biding his time before joining UBS.

The former central banker began sitting down for informal meetings with UBS executives at the bank's U.S. brokerage arm as early as last summer in Chicago, according to people close to Weber, and travelled regularly to New York where he met investment bank executives as well as brokerage managers.

Fast forward several months to Switzerland, where much of Weber's job will be to press UBS's case with international and Swiss regulators, he has continued the listening tour.

Weber and his British wife Diane have rented a rooftop apartment close to UBS's headquarters on Zurich's exclusive shopping street Bahnhofstrasse. He has spent the past six weeks shadowing current UBS chairman Kaspar Villiger.

"He has spent a lot of time listening, and shown himself to be eager to learn. He has given his opinion where he's been asked to and can, but certainly not in a dogmatic way," Villiger told Reuters last week.

The fact that Weber is so active before his formal election to UBS's board on May 3 points to the influence he is likely to wield.

CHARM OFFENSIVE

Weber's reputation as a hard-charging German precedes him. His unflinching public criticism of the ECB's decision to buy bonds to try to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis earned him a public rebuke from former ECB president Jean-Claude Trichet just as debate was starting about who should succeed the Frenchman.

"In my view, it's important to be diplomatic for the diplomatic corps; it's not so important for the central bank," Weber said in 2010 when asked if he was enough of a diplomat to take the top ECB job.

But such frank talk would be toxic at UBS, where morale among employees is still fragile after the various scandals, job cuts and management upheavals, and in an industry built on secrecy where business is largely conducted behind closed doors.

At UBS, Weber's early arrival has rattled nerves, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

Weber's handling of his relationship to CEO Ermotti, himself only with UBS a little more than one year, will draw the closest scrutiny. The promotion of Ermotti to CEO last September effectively robbed Weber of the chance to run succession planning to replace Gruebel.

"The CEO should and must have full responsibility for running the business and cannot share it with the chairman, because responsibility cannot be shared," Gruebel said at a speech in January.

Sources close to both Weber and Ermotti are at pains to portray the duo as complimentary. Weber's experience will bolster UBS's standing with regulators, while Ermotti's investment-banking background lends authority to shifting the securities unit away from riskier activities, these people say.

ERMOTTI'S HEAD START

Ermotti has already made his mark at UBS, slashing risk and cutting thousands of jobs, mainly at the securities unit. He also cleared out several executives linked to the trading scandal and ousted risk chief Maureen Miskovic.

But Ermotti's biggest splash has been to hire Andrea Orcel, a top Bank of America Merrill Lynch's (BAC.N) European dealmaker, as UBS investment bank co-head from July. Both native Italian speakers, Orcel is seen as a key Ermotti ally because the two were colleagues at Merrill Lynch.

Weber was also involved in the appointment and one source reads Weber's backing of Orcel as a show of support for Ermotti.

Six Bofa Merrill Lynch bankers have already followed Orcel out the door even before he is installed at UBS.

Ermotti is known as a strong team builder, with a far more consensual style than his predecessor Gruebel, but he also has a tendency to be outspoken, which isn't typical for a Swiss bank CEO.

Last year, he rattled many in the establishment when he said Switzerland grew rich on untaxed money in Swiss banks; this week, he said attacks on Swiss bank secrecy constitute an "economic war". Both statements indicate a frankness and willingness to speak his mind not unlike Weber's.

Experts say it remains to be seen whether the two will become drawn into a power struggle. For his part, Weber is already marshalling support: Beatrice Weder di Mauro, a Swiss economist who replaced Weber on the German government's panel of economic advisors, is set to join UBS's board next month.

Weber's arrival hints at a far harder-hitting board than under Villiger, a tactful former Swiss finance minister who was brought in to help mend UBS's battered reputation at home.

People close to Weber deny he will return UBS to the days of former chairman Marcel Ospel, who was so intricately involved in the daily business that U.S. investment bankers were accustomed to "waiting for Zurich" to sign off on big transactions.

The silver lining in Weber's lack of private sector experience is that he has a clean slate - he has never worked outside Germany apart from brief fellowships, he was a university professor until he became Bundesbank chief in 2004, and has no private sector experience.

Weber's star quality in Switzerland is hardly dimmed by criticism of his 4 million Swiss franc sign-on bonus by activist investor Ethos.

Nevertheless, onlookers are already parsing the odds should Weber and Ermotti disagree on the division of their duties.

"Axel Weber is in a better position to prevail because he is better connected politically," said Christoph Bircher, partner bei Odgers Berndtson, an executive search firm.

(Reporting By Katharina Bart; additional reporting by Emma Thomasson, Paul Carrel, Edward Taylor, Philipp Halstrick; editing by Janet McBride)