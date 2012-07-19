Customers stand in front of a counter of a branch office of Swiss bank UBS at the airport in Zurich July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Senior UBS AG UBSN.VX executive Robert Wolf is leaving the Swiss bank to start his own advisory and consulting firm, 32 Advisors, according to an internal memo on Thursday.

Wolf, who was chairman of UBS Americas and president of UBS Investment Bank, has taken on the Swiss bank as a client at his new firm, according to the memo, which was reviewed by Reuters.

He will work closely with UBS as a senior adviser, with a focus on providing client advice and solutions, the memo said.

(Reporting By Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Gary Hill)