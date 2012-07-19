Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
Senior UBS AG UBSN.VX executive Robert Wolf is leaving the Swiss bank to start his own advisory and consulting firm, 32 Advisors, according to an internal memo on Thursday.
Wolf, who was chairman of UBS Americas and president of UBS Investment Bank, has taken on the Swiss bank as a client at his new firm, according to the memo, which was reviewed by Reuters.
He will work closely with UBS as a senior adviser, with a focus on providing client advice and solutions, the memo said.
(Reporting By Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Gary Hill)
MOSCOW Ford has become the first major foreign carmaker in Russia to see sales grow after three bad years, potentially vindicating its decision to double down on a notoriously volatile market when rivals decided to cut and run.
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.