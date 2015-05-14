EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
UDG Healthcare Plc (UDG.L) reported a 19 percent rise in adjusted operating profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast.
The company, which provides outsourced sales and marketing, drug distribution and packaging services to healthcare firms, said it expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth of 7 percent to 9 percent at constant currency.
UDG Healthcare had earlier forecast growth of 5 percent to 8 percent for the year to Sept. 30, 2015.
Adjusted operating profit rose to 53.6 million euros (39 million pounds) for the six months ended March 31 from 45.0 million euros a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to 1.13 billion euros.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.