Riot police block a driveway leading to the home of leading opposition politician and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party presidential candidate Kizza Besigye on the outskirts of Uganda's capital Kampala, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

A Ugandan soldier stands in front of a burned barricade during clashes in Kampala, Uganda February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye throws stone as he tries to stop police from entering Besigye's office in Kampala, Uganda February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

KAMPALA Uganda's presidential election was conducted in an intimidating atmosphere and the East African nation's electoral commission is not independent, European Union observers said on Saturday, criticising a poll the opposition has disputed.

"The EC (electoral commission) lacks independence, transparency and the trust of stakeholders," Eduard Kukan, chief observer for the EU mission, told reporters in Kampala.

He said the dominance of the political space by President Yoweri Museveni's ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party "distorted the fairness of the campaign and state actors created an intimidating atmosphere for both voters and candidates".

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by John Stonestreet)