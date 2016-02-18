WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department condemned the detention of a Ugandan opposition presidential candidate on election day on Thursday, saying it called into question the government's commitment to holding a free poll.

"The United States condemns the detention of opposition presidential candidate Kizza Besigye while voting and tallying is going on. Such an action calls into question Uganda’s commitment to a transparent and free election process, free from intimidation," State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Opposition officials said Besigye was arrested at dusk and held for about 30 minutes in the capital Kampala.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Toni Reinhold)