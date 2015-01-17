REUTERS/Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF)/Handout via Reuters (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST POLITICS MILITARY) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Dominic Ongwen, a senior Lord's Resistance Army commander who surrendered to U.S. troops in the Central African Republic, is seen in this handout photograph taken in the Central African Republic January 14, 2015. Ongwen has been transferred to Ugandan forces and will be... REUTERS/Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF)/Handout via Reuters (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST POLITICS MILITARY) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

KAMPALA Ugandan forces have handed a commander from the rebel Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) into the custody of the Central African Republic's government, the Ugandan army said on Saturday, moving his transfer to the International Criminal Court a step closer.

The U.S. army said last week Dominic Ongwen had surrendered, marking a major success in the campaign to crush the LRA, a group that first rose up against Uganda in the late 1980s and which gained a reputation for massacres and mutilating victims.

Ongwen, 34, was in recent days held by the Ugandan contingent of the U.S.-backed AU Regional Task Force, set up to fight the LRA. Uganda had said he would be sent to the court in The Hague by the Central African Republic government.

Uganda's military spokesman, Paddy Ankunda, said in a statement that Ongwen was now in the custody of the Central African Republic. "He was flown to Bangui," he said, before his transfer to The Hague, without saying when that would be.

ICC had issued a warrant to arrest Ongwen for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Pravin Char)