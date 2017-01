KAMPALA Uganda granted on Tuesday eight production licences to France's Total (TOTF.PA) and UK-listed explorer Tullow Oil (TLW.L), clearing a major hurdle as the east African country seeks to move faster towards commencing production.

The licenses cover exploration Area one (EA1), operated by Total and Exploration Area Two (EA2) which is operated by Tullow, Energy Minister Irene Muloni told reporters.

