German police believe Duesseldorf axe attacker was mentally ill
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
KAMPALA Leading Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye was charged on Thursday with belonging to an unlawful society, a police official said.
Besigye, who has lost three presidential elections, led mass protests in 2011 against Uganda's long-serving president Yoweri Museveni. The demonstrators complained of vote-rigging, corruption and excessive prices for basic goods.
"He was produced in court today and charged with belonging to an unlawful society but he asked for bail and the court granted it," Patrick Onyango, a police spokesman told Reuters.
Besigye has in the past threatened to use Arab-Spring style street protests to remove Museveni.
Onyango said Besigye belonged to For God and My Country (4GC), a political pressure group which was at the heart of the 2011 protests and allied to Besigye's Forum for Democratic Change (FDC). 4GC was banned after the 2011 protests.
Besigye has been arrested several times at public rallies since the peak of the 2011 protests and although he stepped down last year as leader of FDC, Uganda's biggest opposition party, police have kept him under close scrutiny.
He was detained along with Kampala mayor, Erias Lukwago, on Tuesday evening as he addressed supporters in the capital.
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone later on Friday, the White House and Palestinian officials said, their first contact since Trump took office.