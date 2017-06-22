FILE PHOTO: A South Sudanese refugee woman cleans a pot, while carrying a child, at the Palabek Refugee Settlement Camp in Lamwo district, Uganda June 16, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (L) serves a warm meal to South Sudanese refugees who fled civil war and arrived at Imvepi settlement camp in northern Uganda June 22, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena

A view from a helicopter shows Imvepi settlement camp, where South Sudanese who fled civil war are being settled, in northern Uganda June 22, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (R) and Uganda's Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda (C) arrive at Imvepi, where south Sudanese refugees are settled, in northern Uganda June 22, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena

Unaccompanied minors who fled civil war in South Sudan draw during a vist of United Nations Secretary General at Imvepi settlement camp in northern Uganda Antonio Guterres June 22, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (L) and Uganda's Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda address the media after a tour of Imvepi, where south Sudanese refugees are settled, in northern Uganda June 22, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the media soon his tour of Imvepi, where south Sudanese refugees are settled, in northern Uganda June 22, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena

KAMPALA The European Union has offered 85 million euros ($94.89 million) to help fund relief operations for hundreds of thousands of refugees flowing into Uganda from neighbouring South Sudan, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The announcement came ahead of meeting in Uganda's capital Kampala on Friday aimed at raising some $2 billion to plug funding shortages for the east African country's surging refugee population. The money would fund operations for 12 months from June.

Uganda is hosting about 1.3 million refugees, of which an estimated 950,000 have arrived from South Sudan, displaced by the country's escalating civil war.

"Many refugees have fled conflict in South Sudan, seeking sanctuary from violence, hatred and hunger. Uganda's example of helping vulnerable people cope with displacement is an example for the whole region and the world," Christos Stylianides, the EU's commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management, said in a statement.

Fighting broke out in Africa's youngest nation in December 2013 between forces allied to President Salva Kiir and his then deputy, Riek Machar.

A peace deal in 2015 briefly halted the conflict, but lingering rivalry exploded into deadly warfare again in July last year.

The ensuing fighting and violence, which has often taken place along ethnic lines, has uprooted about a quarter of the country's population, with both government troops and rebels accused of committing crimes including rape, killings and pillage.

Relief resources have become scarcer as Uganda has struggled to cope with the overwhelming numbers of South Sudanese refugees, forcing the U.N. food agency WFP to cut food rations.

Friday's summit is jointly organised by the U.N. and Uganda and will be attended by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

