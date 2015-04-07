KAMPALA Uganda has arrested six people suspected of links to last week's murder of a prominent prosecutor in the trial of people accused of carrying out twin fatal bombings in Kampala, police said on Tuesday.

Joan Kagezi was gunned down on March 30 and police said she was likely assassinated for her work in the trial of around 12 men tied to the 2010 Kampala bombings that left scores dead.

Those attacks, which killed at least 79 people, were claimed by the Somali Islamist rebel group al Shabaab, which said the attacks were retaliation for Uganda's contribution of troops to bolster the Somali government.

"We have arrested six people between yesterday and today and we think they have valuable information on the death of Joan," police spokesman Fred Enanga said.

Enanga said they had also seized some "materials that are of evidential value" but declined to describe them or name the arrested suspects because investigations were still ongoing.

Recently the U.S. embassy warned of "possible terrorist threats" on locations frequented by Westerners. Although it did not name the group behind the threats, Ugandan security said it was al Shabaab.

Ugandan police say they are on high alert for any attacks on Ugandan education institutions and similar targets after al Shabaab's assault on Kenya's Garissa University College that left nearly 150 people dead.

