LONDON Top banks are expected to be told next month to shield their retail operations from riskier investment banking activities and hold more capital to protect taxpayers from any future crisis.

A government-commissioned report could force banks to hold core capital of 10 percent, "ring-fence" their retail banking operations, and may tell Lloyds Banking Group to sell more branches.

The Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) will release its recommendations on September 12. Following are the key issues:

WHAT IS THE ICB'S REMIT?

The ICB, headed by Oxford academic and former Bank of England interest rate setter John Vickers, has twin tasks: to propose structural reforms to reduce risk; and to promote competition.

It is assessing whether Britain's banks have become too powerful and their balance sheets too big for the economy, and whether consumers get a fair deal from lenders, especially after the crisis weakened smaller banks and allowed Lloyds to swallow up HBOS.

The ICB outlined the reforms is was considering in an interim report in April, giving banks a chance to respond.

WHAT ARE THE MAIN UNKNOWNS?

The big issue is how far the ICB will go with its "ring-fence" around retail banking operations.

The ICB wants to protect core retail banking businesses, such as deposits and cash management, but take away an implicit guarantee for investment banking and other capital markets activity. The aim is to remove any chances banks could need a bailout if the riskier investment arms hit trouble.

Investors have become concerned the commission will define a strict ring-fence, limiting use of customer deposits to finance investment banking operations outside the ring-fence. That would ramp up funding costs and trigger credit ratings downgrades.

Banks have different views on what should go in the ring-fence. HSBC wants it to be broad and should not separate funding from lending, whereas Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland favour a narrow definition of what is inside.

On competition, the ICB told Lloyds it needed to sell significantly more than the 632 branches it is already auctioning. Lloyds has urged it to rethink.

WHAT ARE THE REPERCUSSIONS

Banks and some economists reckon harsh reforms will derail an already wobbly economic recovery. Banks may cut business lending to shrink balance sheets and improve capital.

Andrew Haldane, executive director for financial stability at the Bank of England, this month warned of the danger to economic recovery of excessive risk aversion among lenders. The job of regulators "is to cushion the fall, as well as arrest the rise in credit," he said.

Bank industry critics say major reform is needed to safeguard taxpayers, however. Britons face more risk as bank assets are four times GDP, so a "gold-plating" of capital rules to remove an implicit subsidy is justified.

The reforms will hurt profits. Morgan Stanley estimates it will knock 12 percent off earnings at Barclays, Lloyds and RBS in 2014. Others are more gloomy and reckon the ring-fence could drive funding costs more than 100 basis points higher and cost the industry at least 10 billion pounds.

The industry wants a full cost analysis to be carried out quickly to assess the impact.

WHAT'S THE TIMELINE?

After the final report is issued it will be up to the government -- through a Cabinet Committee on Banking chaired by Chancellor George Osborne -- to choose what to implement into law, probably starting late this year or early in 2012.

Banks could have years to bring in the reforms, perhaps until 2019 for full implementation, after recent financial market turmoil and a deepening euro zone debt crisis raised fears about the impact of quicker change.

WHAT CAPITAL STANDARDS ARE LIKELY?

Banks should hold core equity representing 10 percent of their risk weighted assets, the ICB has signalled. New international rules require banks to hold 7 percent and banks would need to hold an extra 1-2 percent under a top-up for systemically important firms. So British rules, in percentage terms, will not be much above global standards.

The ICB also wants an extra cushion of "genuinely loss-absorbent debt." That could include contingent capital, which is debt that converts into equity or takes a write-down at a trigger point to bolster capital when it nears trouble. Such debt would recapitalise a bank by converting debt into equity, but would occur when a bank become non-viable.

The ICB is keen for debt holders to take losses before taxpayers, which is a trend seen in other countries too. But that is likely to increase funding costs as bondholders demand higher interest payments for the greater risk.

The ICB may not be prescriptive with its demands on the extra capital, leaving it to the banks and markets to decide the best way to hold the cushion.

AND ON COMPETITION?

Lloyds is most at risk after its merger with rival HBOS during the financial crisis gave it 30 percent of the current account market, more than any other bank. The interim report said Lloyds may have to sell off more branches to dilute its grip on the market and to give more space for competition.

The panel is also expected to make it easier to switch between current account providers and wants to ease tough barriers for new banks to enter the market.

WILL ANYONE LEAVE BRITAIN?

Possibly. Barclays, HSBC and Standard Chartered have all said onerous regulations, high taxes and salary caps could see them leave London.

Being required to hold billions of pounds more capital than overseas rivals, seeing profits cut and facing the possibility of a talent exodus could see them follow through with threats to quit London for New York, Shanghai or Hong Kong.

IS IT POLITICAL?

ICB members have tussled with politicians over the influence and independence of their report, but Osborne has endorsed the ring-fence concept. It will ultimately be up to politicians on whether proposals are fully implemented.

The government's stake in RBS and Lloyds could also be affected. Britain is sitting on a 38 billion pound loss on its 83 percent holding in RBS and 41 percent Lloyds stake, which cost the taxpayer a combined 66 billion.

WHO ARE THE FIVE COMMISSIONERS?

Vickers is an Oxford academic well versed in finance and the City, after chairing consumer watchdog the Office of Fair Trading and serving as a member of the Bank of England's interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.

Alongside him on the five-person panel are Bill Winters, former head of investment banking at JPMorgan; Martin Taylor, CEO of Barclays from 1994 to 1998; Clare Spottiswoode, who oversaw the break-up of Britain's gas industry; and Martin Wolf, a Financial Times journalist.

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Mike Nesbit)