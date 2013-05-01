LONDON UK Coal, Britain's largest coal miner, said on Wednesday it was in talks with creditors to stay solvent and save up to 2,000 jobs after a fire forced the company's largest mine to close in February.

The miner warned in February that the fire at Daw Mill could harm the viability of the whole company unless it got outside help from government or creditors.

"We remain positive that we have an underlying profitable business," the company, part owned by Coalfield Resources UKC.L, said in a statement after the Financial Times reported it had proposed a voluntary liquidation and the handing over of its remaining mines to a new company.

"I hope we are close to securing a way forward for our remaining mines. There will undoubtedly be some difficult decisions as we have had to look at all possible options," chief executive Kevin McCullough added.

Officials are working closely with employees, government, pension funds, Britain's Pensions Regulator, suppliers and customers to try and preserve the 2,000 remaining jobs at the coal producer's mines, the statement said.

The Financial Times said UK Coal's proposal would mean creditors would receive 32 pence for every pound of debt. The company declined to confirm it had made any kind of firm offer to creditors.

According to the FT, the principal losers would be four power generators who had prepaid for coal production: EDF(EDF.PA), Drax Group (DRX.L), SSE (SSE.L) and E.ON (EONGn.DE). (link.reuters.com/wym77t)

The company avoided a debt default and closure of its operations after completing a major debt restructuring with shareholders last December.

Despite increased coal burn in power stations because of expensive gas, British coal miners have been hit hard by slumping international coal prices, competition from U.S, Colombian and Russian imports as well as rising costs for equipment and fuel.

Earlier this month Scottish Coal went into liquidation with the loss of almost 600 jobs, fuelling concerns that Britain's once-mighty coal industry is in its death throes.

But last month British fuel and transport group Hargreaves Services (HASE.L) , which is one of the country's biggest coal producers, said it had secured a 42 million-pound cash injection from shareholders to buy mines from rivals and develop new sites.

