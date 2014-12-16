LONDON Britain's grocery market eked out marginal growth of 0.1 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 7 after a historic first decline in last month's figures, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said all of Britain's so-called "big four" grocers posted sales declines in the period, while discounters Aldi [ALDIEI.UL] and Lidl [LIDUK.UL] reached a record combined market share of 8.6 percent.

"Britain’s supermarket price war is ramping up ahead of the all-important Christmas period. Retailers are selling more items on promotion, leading to like-for-like prices falling by 0.7 percent compared with this time last year," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel.

Sales at market leader Tesco (TSCO.L), which is reeling from an accounting scandal and multiple profit warnings, fell 2.7 percent over the period. However, that was its best result since June, showing some signs of stabilisation for the grocer.

Sales at Wal-Mart's (WMT.N) Asda WMT., Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) and Morrisons (MRW.L) fell 1.0 percent, 1.8 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.

Aldi's sales were up 22.3 percent, while Lidl's were up 18.3 percent.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)