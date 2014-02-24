KIEV Cash-strapped Ukraine appealed for urgent financial assistance on Monday to prevent a default, saying it needed $35 billion (£21 billion) over two years to stop the economy "heading into the abyss".

In one of its first moves since the overthrow of Viktor Yanukovich, the country's new leadership under Acting President Oleksander Turchinov called for an international donors' conference and said it needed aid in the next week or two.

Financial analysts said, however, that Ukraine's economy was not about to collapse. Its sovereign bonds rallied and the cost of insuring its debt fell in tandem, in a sign of investors' confidence that it would avoid default.

"Over the past two days, we have had consultations and meetings with the EU and U.S. ambassadors and other countries and financial institutions on the urgent delivery of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine," Acting Finance Minister Yuri Kolobov said in a statement.

He said the international donors' conference should involve representatives of the European Union, the United States and the International Monetary Fund.

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton was due in Kiev later on Monday to discuss the economy, with Ukraine's hopes of securing aid boosted by EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Ollie Rehn's promise of "substantial" aid.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew encouraged Ukraine to start talking with the IMF about an assistance package as soon as it can after forming an interim government.

Kiev's chances of receiving the remaining $12 billion of a $15-billion bailout package agreed with Russia in December, after Ukraine spurned an EU trade deal, seem to have receded.

Moscow, which backed Yanukovich, says it will not release the next $2-billion tranche until it knows who will be in the government. It also says any extension of a deal cutting the price Kiev pays for Russian gas - part of December's wider financial deal - must be negotiated with Ukrainian companies and the government.

Ukraine, whose 46 million people produced a GDP last year of $162 billion, has around $6.5 billion in external debt payments to make before the end of 2014 and around $6.5 billion in remaining current account deficit financing.

It has $17.5 billion foreign exchange reserves, which it is expected to continue using for external debt payments.

The country must redeem a $1-billion eurobond in early June and the government has also guaranteed a $1.6 billion eurobond issued by state energy company Naftogaz, which falls due in September.

ALARM BELLS

Turchinov, appointed after Yanukovich was stripped of his powers by parliament on Saturday, sounded the alarm about the economy in an address to the nation on Sunday evening.

"Against the background of global economic recovery, the Ukrainian economy is heading into the abyss and is in a pre-default state," he said.

He blamed the catastrophic state of the economy in Yanukovich, whose opulent residence outside the capital was opened to an astonished public at the weekend, and said Ukraine would resume moves to deepen integration with the EU.

Economic growth was zero in 2013, and the hryvnia currency has lost more than 8 percent of its value in three months. The economy is dominated by steel, chemicals and grain exports. More than half of all exports go to Russia, which last year threatened heavy sanctions if Kiev joined the EU trade pact.

But in a sign of growing confidence in the country's economy, Ukraine's five-year credit default swaps, which give investors protection on its debt, fell sharply.

"In our view, political considerations in this instance override economic or financial ones and this (expected) Western aid is likely to be substantial enough to prevent a credit event from taking place in the short term, " Goldman Sachs said in a research note.

Longer-term risks remain, however, especially as there is uncertainty over how Russia will react to the changes in Ukraine - the cradle of Russian civilisation - and whether there could be unrest in Russian-speaking regions in the east.

"In our view, Ukraine can afford to roll over its external payments this year at the extreme but an IMF loan program is definitely needed," said Simon Quijano-Evans, head of emerging markets research at Commerzbank AG in London.

A $15-billion IMF loan lapsed in 2011 over Kiev's refusal to end costly energy subsidies which would have been unpopular with voters. Agreeing to the same terms could also prove difficult for the new authorities in Ukraine.

(Additional reporting by Natlia Zinets in Kiev and Denis Pinchuk in Moscow; Writing by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)