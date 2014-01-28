KIEV Ukraine's first deputy prime minister, Serhiy Arbuzov, will take over as acting prime minister after the resignation of Prime Minister Mykola Azarov earlier on Tuesday, Azarov's spokesman said.

Earlier, President Viktor Yanukovich accepted the resignation of Azarov and his government, but ordered other ministers to stay on in an acting role until a new cabinet was formed.

Arbuzov, 37, is a former central bank chief who is personally close to the Yanukovich family.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth)