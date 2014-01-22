A woman addresses Ukrainian Interior Ministry members who lined up during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman addresses Ukrainian Interior Ministry members who lined up during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Wednesday anti-government protests had brought "terrorists" on to the streets and warned that all "criminal actions" would be punished.

Speaking to his cabinet in Kiev, close to where protesters confronted riot police on Wednesday, Azarov said: "Terrorists from the 'Maidan' (Independence Square) seized dozens of people and beat them ... I am officially stating that these are criminals who must answer for their action."

He blamed opposition leaders for inflaming the crisis by calling for protest action which he said destabilised the situation in the country.

(Reporting by Natalya Zinets,; Writing By Richard Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage)