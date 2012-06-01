* Ukraine holds four suspects linked with April bombs

* Yanukovich says safety of Euro fans must be guaranteed

KIEV Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Friday urged law enforcement chiefs to focus on the safety of visiting Euro 2012 fans after being told police had detained four people on suspicion of being behind a series of bomb blasts in April.

Four bombs planted in trash bins in various downtown locations in the eastern city of Dnipropetrovsk exploded at short intervals on April 27 wounding 30 people.

Prosecutors at the time described the blasts as terrorism.

After hearing a report from state prosecutor Viktor Pshonka that four people had been held, Yanukovich told heads of law enforcement agencies: "On the eve of Euro 2012 I would ask you to concentrate on guaranteeing the security of the championship's participants and visitors."

The meeting with the prosecutor and heads of state security and the interior ministry was televised.

The former Soviet republic, which is jointly hosting the Euro 2012 tournament with Poland from June 8, will hold matches in the capital Kiev, Lviv, Kharkiv and Donetsk. The final itself will be held in Kiev on July 1.

Ukraine expects between 800,000 and one million foreign visitors during the month-long tournament.

Pshonka said the four who were detained had attempted to use the crime to try to blackmail law enforcement officials into paying $4.5 million. He gave no further details.

(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Myra MacDonald)