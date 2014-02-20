KIEV Fifteen bodies were lying on the ground covered by blankets on or near Kiev's Independence Square on Thursday, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

Photographer Vasily Fedosenko said he saw six bodies at the northwestern side of the square and then a few moments later saw a further four bodies about 100 metres away at the other side of the plaza.

They were all civilians, he said.

A short while later, he saw another five bodies in front of the hotel Ukraina, which stands on a hill and looks down on Independence Square.

