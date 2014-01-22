A man waves a Ukrainian flag in front of riot police who lined up during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

KIEV A second person has died of gunshot wounds in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, Ukraine's general prosecutor said on Wednesday, bringing to three the number of people killed in overnight violence.

According to a statement, both those who died from bullet wounds were found less than three hours apart in a national library close to the area where protesters have clashed with police since Sunday.

The second person was still alive when he was found but later died of his wounds. A third person died in a fall from on top of the Dynamo football stadium near where the violent protests are taking place.

Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said earlier on Wednesday that police did not possess firearms and the interior ministry has denied that police have used guns during the crisis.

