KIEV A bus carrying Russian pilgrims crashed in northern Ukraine on Saturday morning, killing 14 people, and injuring 22, Ukrainian and Russian Emergencies Ministries said.

The bus, with 41 people on board, came off the road and rolled over near the city of Chernihiv at 5.30 a.m. local time (0230 GMT), the Ukrainian ministry said in a statement.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said in a separate statement the passengers were pilgrims. The ministry was sending a plane to evacuate the injured, Interfax news agency reported.

Quoting a ministry source, Interfax said the pilgrims were heading to an Orthodox Christian monastery in the Ukrainian town of Pochaiv.

