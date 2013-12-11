LONDON The cost of insuring Ukraine's debt against default rose on Wednesday towards recent four-year highs and sovereign bonds fell after Ukrainian riot police moved against anti-government protesters overnight.

Police withdrew on Wednesday morning. President Viktor Yanukovich has faced weeks of demonstrations over his decision to ditch a trade deal with the European Union and strengthen Ukraine's ties with Russia.

Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Wednesday he had told European leaders they would need to provide Kiev with 20 billion euros in aid for Ukraine to sign the pact with Brussels.

Without international aid, investors fear that Ukraine will struggle to repay $7 billion of hard currency debt falling due next year. The country also has a large balance of payments deficit and gas bills from Russia to finance.

"The market is telling us the risk of default has gone up dramatically," said Lars Christensen, emerging markets strategist at Danske in Copenhagen.

"The CDS are the only way to get protection on Ukraine."

Ukraine's five-year credit default swaps rose 30 basis points from Tuesday's close, to 1,127 bps, according to Markit, near four-year highs set earlier in Tuesday's trading session.

That means it costs $1.127 million a year for five years to insure $10 million of Ukrainian debt against default.

Ukrainian bonds also fell, with state energy firm Naftogaz' dollar bond due Sept 2014 down a third of a point to two-year lows below 90 cents on the dollar.

Ukraine's dollar bond due June 2014 fell slightly and was trading at record lows of 94.5 cents on the dollar, with longer-dated Ukrainian dollar bonds also lower in price.

But analysts say devaluation risk is higher than default risk, after Ukraine lost $2 billion in foreign exchange reserves last month. Its total reserves amount to around two months of import cover, much less than the three months' cover generally considered the minimum safe threshold.

Forward markets are pricing in a 10 percent depreciation in the currency in the next six months, to beyond 9 per dollar.

"The strategy of holding the hryvnia without additional official financing to the elections does not look credible," said one Moscow-based economist.

Ukraine holds presidential elections in early 2015.

The hryvnia edged away from recent four-year lows after intervention by a state-run bank, a dealer in Kiev said.

"The hryvnia fell at the open to 8.27-8.2750, then the (state-run) Oschadbank came out and sold dollars at 8.2650 and the market has remained at that level," the dealer said.

"But there is a lot of nervousness in the market ... overnight rates are still high."

Short-term interest rates fell from recent elevated levels of 18 percent, suggesting a little more liquidity in the money markets, but remain well above average levels for the year.

(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets in Kiev and Douglas Busvine in Moscow; Editing by Catherine Evans)