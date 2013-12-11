KIEV Ukrainian riot police stormed Kiev's City Hall on Wednesday to try to force out protesters who have occupied the building, the protesters said.

The protesters appeared to be firing water back at the police from hoses after officers blocked the building off with buses, live footage from the Espreso television channel showed.

The protesters, demanding Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's resignation, said the police had entered the building.

