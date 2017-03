Russia's Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak arrives for the G-20 Finance Ministers Meeting during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meeting in Washington October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

MOSCOW Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Wednesday that the International Monetary Fund's programme on Ukraine's debt restructuring relates only to private sector debt, RIA news agency reported.

His comments come after Ukraine began formal talks with private sector creditors over restructuring of its foreign debts, which is a condition of a $17.5 billion (12 billion pound) IMF loan package.

On Monday, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that Russia was not ready to restructure Ukraine's debt.

In December 2013, Russia bought $3 billion of Ukrainian Eurobonds due in December.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)