KIEV Ukrainian protesters said they had taken control of the presidential administration building in central Kiev, as opposition leaders pressed for the resignation of President Viktor Yanukovich on Saturday.

"He's not here, none of his officials or anyone linked directly to the administration are here," Ostap Kryvdyk, a protest leader, told a Reuters reporter inside the grounds of the administration building.

He said protesters had not used force to enter the compound.

