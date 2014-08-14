MOSCOW The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine spoke on Thursday about a Russian humanitarian aid convoy heading toward eastern Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It said the telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin were part of "continuing intense contacts" involving Russia, Ukraine and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"They discussed the practical aspects of the swift realisation of an initiative to provide humanitarian assistance to the population of southeast Ukraine," the ministry said.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Christian Lowe)