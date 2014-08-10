Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference after his meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Kristian Vigenin (not seen) in Sofia July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOCHI Russia Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday Moscow was in talks with Kiev, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations on sending humanitarian aid to eastern Ukraine.

"We think it is a priority now to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian side, International Committee of the Red Cross and the international U.N. humanitarian agencies on the necessity to send emergency humanitarian aid to the (eastern Ukrainian provinces) of Luhansk and Donetsk," Lavrov told reporters.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Alison Williams)