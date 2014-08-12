A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine sets off from near Moscow in this still image taken from video August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

KIEV Ukraine said on Tuesday that it would not allow any Russian aid into the country if it was accompanied by the Russian military or members of Russia's emergencies ministry.

Referring to a big Russian convoy which Moscow dispatched on Tuesday with aid to Ukraine, presidential aide Valery Chaly said: "This cargo will be reloaded onto other transport vehicles (at the border) by the Red Cross."

"We will not allow any escort by the emergencies ministry of Russia or by the military (onto Ukrainian territory). Everything will be under the control of the Ukrainian side," Chaly told journalists.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by John Stonestreet)