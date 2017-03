BRUSSELS EU finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to loan Ukraine 1.8 billion euros (1.33 billion pounds) to help save it from bankruptcy, leaving open the option of increasing aid at a later stage.

Diplomats at the meeting in Brussels said several EU governments including Britain pushed for as much as 2.6 billion euros in medium-term loans for this year and 2016.

"The European Commission put 1.8 billlion on the table. Some wanted us to do more," French Finance Minister Michel Sapin told reporters. "What is urgent today is to start implementing this package."

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Ingrid Melander)