MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed that a Russian aid convoy has moved towards the Ukrainian city of Luhansk, where pro-Russian separatists are fighting Ukrainian government forces, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Russia said on Friday it was no longer prepared to tolerate any delays to an aid convoy heading for Ukraine and that the trucks are starting to move towards Luhansk.

A Reuters witness at the border said the lead trucks in the convoy had started their engines, but had not yet moved beyond the Ukrainian border checkpoint.

