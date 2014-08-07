Cars of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), transporting members of a group of international experts, drive to the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the town of Debaltseve, Donetsk Region August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV The Ukrainian government said on Thursday it was suspending a ceasefire with separatist rebels at the crash site of the Malaysian airliner after an international recovery mission had been halted.

The Netherlands, which lost 196 of its citizens in the 298 passengers and crew who died on flight MH17 which was shot down on July 17, said on Wednesday it was halting the recovery mission because of continued fighting in the region.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte told journalists in The Hague the risk posed to the team of 70 Australian, Dutch and Malaysian experts was too great to continue working in the area.

A Ukrainian defence spokesman said Ukrainian forces were not carrying out any military action within 20 km (12 miles) of the site.

A government statement said later: "Experts were in agreement that the ceasefire regime in the area of the downing of the plane ... will not be in force until there is a second stage of the investigation."

