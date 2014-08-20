Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
KIEV Pro-Russian separatists shot down a Ukrainian SU-25 single-seat fighter jet in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, a military spokesman said.
It was now known if the pilot was able to eject or had been killed in the crash, spokesman Andriy Lysenko told Ukrainian channel 112.ua.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.