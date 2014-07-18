VIENNA Monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe were not able to secure an access corridor on Friday to the site where a Malaysian airliner crashed in eastern Ukraine, the OSCE's chairman said.

"They did not have the kind of access that they expected. They did not have the freedom of movement that they need to do their job. The crash site is not sealed off," Thomas Greminger told Reuters by telephone.

"In the current circumstances, they were not able to help securing this corridor that would allow access for those that would want to investigate," he said.

Greminger, who is Switzerland's ambassador to the European rights and security watchdog, could not immediately confirm or deny reports that rebels had fired warning shots when the team approached the plane wreckage.

World leaders have called for a rapid investigation into the shooting down of the airliner, which could mark a pivotal moment in deteriorating relations between Russia and the West.

Greminger said a team of 17 OSCE monitors had stayed at the crash site for about 75 minutes and was now returning to Donetsk. He said the team would try again on Saturday.

