WASHINGTON International investigators still need "immediate and full access" to the site of the Malaysian Airlines plane crash in eastern Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the United States welcomed news that victims' remains were being transferred to the Netherlands but said, "I don't think we've seen yet the level of cooperation with international investigators that we'd like to see."

President Barack Obama visited the Netherlands Embassy on Tuesday to sign a condolence book honoring victims of last Thursday's crash.

He said he wanted to "assure the Dutch people we will work with them to ensure that loved ones are recovered, that a proper investigation is conducted and that ultimately justice is done."

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russia would try to ensure Ukrainian separatists cooperate with an investigation into the downing of a Malaysian airliner but said the West must do more to persuade Kiev to end hostilities.

At a news briefing, Earnest called on Putin to live up to his commitment to intervene with the separatists on the crash investigation.

More broadly, he said, "We do need to see Russia demonstrate some respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity."

