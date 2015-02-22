KIEV Senior separatist commander Eduard Basurin said pro-Russian rebels would begin a two-week process of withdrawing heavy weapons from the frontline in east Ukraine on Sunday, Russian news agency Interfax quoted him as saying.

"The plan was signed last night. ... Starting from today there are two weeks to withdraw heavy weapons," he was quoted as saying.

Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said by telephone there was no confirmation yet as to whether rebels had started pulling back their weapons.

