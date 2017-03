VIENNA Austria has arrested a 48-year-old Ukrainian businessman in Vienna who was wanted by U.S. authorities on suspicion of bribery and criminal conspiracy, the Federal Crime Agency said on Thursday.

The man, identified only as Dmitry F., was taken into custody on Wednesday evening, the agency said in a statement. It said he had been under investigation since 2006 by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Ireland)