Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
KIEV Ukraine's central bank defended its decision on Wednesday to ban most foreign currency trading for the rest of the week, after sharp criticism of the move by Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk.
The bank's website updated the announcement of the move to add a justification, saying the decision was taken to "maintain the stability of the currency market and limit unfounded demand for foreign currency on the part of bank clients, which is causing a lack of balance in the interbank currency market."
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.