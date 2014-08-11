BRUSSELS European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against military intervention in Ukraine in telephone talks on Monday, the Commission said.

"President Barroso warned against any unilateral military actions in Ukraine, under any pretext, including humanitarian," it said in a statement.

Barroso also made a separate phone call to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, the statement said.

In both calls, Barroso expressed the European Union's concerns about the humanitarian impact of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and called for the respect of international humanitarian law.

Barroso said the Commission, the EU executive, would this week take an emergency decision on additional humanitarian support as a contribution to the U.N.-led international response plan.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Adrian Croft)