KIEV The United States has offered Ukraine a new $50 million (29.71 million pounds) aid package to help with economic and political reform, the White House said on Tuesday during a visit to Kiev by Vice President Joe Biden.

It also offered an additional $8 million in non-lethal military aid, including radios and vehicles, according to a statement issued by Biden's staff in Kiev.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)