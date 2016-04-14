WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke on Thursday to new Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, emphasising the need to move quickly on reforms and implementing the Minsk ceasefire agreement with Russia, the White House said.

"The vice president stressed that, in order to maintain international support for Ukraine, the new team should move forward quickly on Ukraine's reform programme, including fulfilling its IMF commitments, as well as on Minsk implementation and the confirmation of a new, reformist prosecutor general," the White House said in a statement.

