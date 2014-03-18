WARSAW U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Russia's intervention in Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula a land grab and underscored Washington's commitment to defending the security of its NATO allies on Russia's borders.

Speaking at a news conference in Warsaw after meeting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Biden said collective security guarantees remained the bedrock of NATO, and that Washington will take additional steps to strengthen the alliance in the future.

He said the United States stood by its commitment to complete a missile defence system in Poland by 2018. Biden said Russia will face additional measures from the European Union and United States if it goes ahead with a plan to make Crimea part of its territory.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Christian Lowe)