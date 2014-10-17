Briton jailed in Bali for murder of policeman
DENPASAR, Indonesia A court in the Indonesian holiday island of Bali jailed a British man for six years on Monday for his role in the murder of a traffic policeman.
MILAN Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will hold a one-to-one meeting in Milan on Friday following two earlier talks with European leaders, a senior Kremlin aide said.
Earlier, Poroshenko announced that the two countries had agreed the broad outlines of a deal to resolve a dispute over Russian gas supplies. Asked about his expectations ahead of the meeting with Putin, the Ukrainian leader said: "Let's speak about that after, not before."
The flurry of diplomatic activity surrounding Ukraine has taken place at the margins of a summit between European and Asian leaders in Milan.
(Reporting by Alexi Anishchuk; writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
ANKARA Turkey summoned the Dutch envoy in Ankara on Monday to complain about the actions of Rotterdam police against Turkish protesters over the weekend, foreign ministry sources said.
ADDIS ABABA At least 48 people, 15 of them children, were killed in a landslide at a huge garbage dump on the outskirts of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, the city's spokesman said on Monday.