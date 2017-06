A view of the U.S. embassy in Kiev, Ukraine June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Police investigate the scene of an explosion in the U.S. embassy compound in Kiev, Ukraine, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

An areal view shows the U.S. embassy with police investigating the scene of an explosion in the embassy compound in Kiev, Ukraine June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV A device exploded in the U.S. embassy compound in Ukraine's capital Kiev in the early hours of Thursday, injuring no one, police said.

An attacker threw the device over the embassy's fence just after midnight, police added, calling it a terrorist act.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens)