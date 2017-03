SLAVIANSK, Ukraine A Reuters TV witness said on Sunday he had seen two bodies, one with gunshot wounds to the head and face, at a checkpoint outside the city of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine where separatists said earlier they had come under armed attack.

One of the dead was dressed in combat fatigues and the other in civilian clothes. Police were at the scene carrying out an investigation, he said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Madorsky and Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing By Richard Balmforth)